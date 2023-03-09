WATCH | Chaos in Western Cape legislature after Peter Marais calls ANC members 'foreigners'





Peter Marais of the Freedom Front Plus called ANC members "foreigners".

ANC members left the proceedings.

The Speaker, Daylin Mitchell, was forced to suspend the house for a few minutes.

Peter Marais of the Freedom Front Plus angered opposition parties in the Western Cape provincial legislature when he referred to ANC members as "foreigners".

Marais was delivering remarks during a house sitting on Thursday afternoon.

He said: "We call for the empowerment of coloured and Khoi emerging farmers in this province, entrepreneurs and indigent households who are on housing waiting lists as these minorities who are neglected and who received very little benefits in terms of the labour equity laws and housing, having to compete against numerically and superior African blacks whose influx to the Western Cape has changed the demographics of the province.

"Racial tensions are increasingly building up. We call on the Western Cape government to take remedial action to prevent racial tension escalating and flaring up because of a fight for scarce resources by the influx."

Chaos ensued after ANC members took issue with Marais' remarks - which, in turn, prompted Marais to call them "foreigners".

The ANC's chief whip, Pat Lekker, said: "It pains me what is happening in the house, particularly when we are called foreigners in our own country. I do not take it kindly, to refer to black people as foreigners is an insult of the highest order."

Lekker appealed to the Speaker, Daylin Mitchell, to have Marais withdraw his comments.

The ANC's provincial leader, Cameron Dugmore, said the remarks were clearly insulting.

Marais refused to apologise and said the "Khoi was here first".

Lekker said: "Me being black, I am not going to sit in the same house where I feel insulted."

ANC members left the proceedings.

The house was suspended for a few minutes for Mitchell to make a ruling.

Mitchell said the transcription for the proceedings was not available and he was unable to make a ruling on the matter.



