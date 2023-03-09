23m ago

Share

WATCH | Chaos in Western Cape legislature after Peter Marais calls ANC members 'foreigners'

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Peter Marais of the Freedom Front Plus called ANC members "foreigners".
  • ANC members left the proceedings. 
  • The Speaker, Daylin Mitchell, was forced to suspend the house for a few minutes. 

Peter Marais of the Freedom Front Plus angered opposition parties in the Western Cape provincial legislature when he referred to ANC members as "foreigners".

Marais was delivering remarks during a house sitting on Thursday afternoon.

He said: "We call for the empowerment of coloured and Khoi emerging farmers in this province, entrepreneurs and indigent households who are on housing waiting lists as these minorities who are neglected and who received very little benefits in terms of the labour equity laws and housing, having to compete against numerically and superior African blacks whose influx to the Western Cape has changed the demographics of the province.

"Racial tensions are increasingly building up. We call on the Western Cape government to take remedial action to prevent racial tension escalating and flaring up because of a fight for scarce resources by the influx."

Chaos ensued after ANC members took issue with Marais' remarks - which, in turn, prompted Marais to call them "foreigners".

The ANC's chief whip, Pat Lekker, said: "It pains me what is happening in the house, particularly when we are called foreigners in our own country. I do not take it kindly, to refer to black people as foreigners is an insult of the highest order."

READ | Premier Alan Winde grilled over homeless crisis in Cape Town as evictions loom

Lekker appealed to the Speaker, Daylin Mitchell, to have Marais withdraw his comments.

The ANC's provincial leader, Cameron Dugmore, said the remarks were clearly insulting. 

Marais refused to apologise and said the "Khoi was here first".

Lekker said: "Me being black, I am not going to sit in the same house where I feel insulted."

ANC members left the proceedings. 

The house was suspended for a few minutes for Mitchell to make a ruling. 

Mitchell said the transcription for the proceedings was not available and he was unable to make a ruling on the matter. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
freedom front plusancpeter maraiscape townwestern capepoliticsracism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
46% - 759 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 142 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
28% - 456 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.48
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.04
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.57
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
947.67
+1.0%
Palladium
1,399.21
+2.2%
Gold
1,834.44
+1.1%
Silver
20.14
+0.6%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,845
-0.0%
All Share
77,664
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,251
-0.2%
Industrial 25
104,746
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,501
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

12h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

12h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo