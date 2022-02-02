1h ago

WATCH | Chief justice position: Mpofu denies he is conflicted, will be part of panel interviewing Zondo

Jeanette Chabalala
  • The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing candidates for the position of chief justice. 
  • Advocate Dali Mpofu says he does not regard himself as conflicted in interviewing Raymond Zondo. 
  • Mpofu is facing an investigation over professional misconduct towards Zondo at the State Capture Inquiry. 

Despite the fact that he is facing an investigation over professional misconduct towards Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Inquiry, advocate Dali Mpofu says he has no apprehension in being part of Zondo's upcoming interview for the position of chief justice.  

His client, former president Jacob Zuma, is also seeking a recusal application against Zondo in the High Court. 

Zondo will be the last person to be interviewed for the chief justice position on Friday. 

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Mpofu was asked whether he should possibly not participate in Zondo's interview because of possible bias.

READ | State capture inquiry puts Molefe, Singh and Gama at heart of Transnet 'racketeering enterprise'

But Mpofu said anyone who was aggrieved by any commissioner had a right to complain to the powers that be.

"If you ask me if I have any apprehension, no. It is not worth responding to, to be honest. People were here when we sat with DCJ [deputy chief justice] Zondo in October [during JSC interviews].

"I speak to him frequently in my capacity as spokesperson [of the JSC] because he is the acting chief justice," he said.

During the State Capture Inquiry hearing in March last year, Mpofu said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his advocate, Michelle le Roux, must shut up.

DCJ
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

A Legal Practice Council (LPC) committee then slammed Mpofu for his contemptuous treatment of Zondo during his shut-up outburst.

The committee ordered he be charged for unprofessional conduct.

In December 2021, News24 reported that the committee dismissed Mpofu's misconduct complaints against Le Roux, who he said must "shut up when I am speaking".

Mpofu, who was representing former SA Revenue Services Commissioner Tom Moyane at the time, had demanded Le Roux be investigated for, among other things, her condescending attitude towards him, which he said he "perceived as racist".

But the LPC committee found no evidence and cleared Le Roux. 

