WATCH | Choppy waters: SANDF deploys helicopter to help flood-stricken Citrusdal residents





The SANDF has sent one of its helicopters to Citrusdal.

The chopper will escort Eskom maintenance officials to the Cederberg town which was completely cut off during flooding.

Weather conditions have subsided in the area, but the road into the town remains closed.

Efforts are under way to restore the electricity supply to Citrusdal, after the West Coast town was cut off from the rest of the province for almost a week due to severe flooding.



Cederberg Municipality manager Gerrit Matthyse said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has sent in one of its helicopters to transport Eskom maintenance teams into the Citrusdal area, where assessments and attempts to restore the power will get underway.



"I understand that the chopper will land before midday as weather conditions have subsided drastically today, which is fantastic news because now we can see the damages the floods caused these past few days," he said.



Matthyse added that the N7 leading into the town, which has been cut off for days, was still inaccessible to road users.



"The chopper will transport Eskom officials to go and see the damage the floods caused to the Eskom infrastructure, for them to determine the extent of the damages and then to hopefully very soon start with the repair work."



He said once the assessments were done, the helicopter would transport the Eskom teams to other areas in the Cederberg area that also needed assistance. Disaster Management teams would also land in areas where humanitarian aid was "of dire need".



"Food parcels and blankets will be loaded into the chopper to be sent to farming areas, where farmers have been cut off from leaving the areas due to road and bridge damages," Matthyse said.

According to the municipality, requests have also been made to the National Institute Sea Rescue (NSRI) to use their rubber duck boats, if need be, to get into informal areas built along the river banks.



Colin Denier, head of the Western Cape's disaster management service, said aerial support would be active on Wednesday to transfer Eskom personnel and supplies to the town, in order to restore electrical supply to Citrusdal.



He added that the SANDF would a make an Agusta AW109 helicopter and crew avaialble for the operation.

Humanitarian supplies would also be delivered to outlying communities with the help of the Gift of the Givers.



More than 400 residents had to be evacuated from informal settlements in Citrusdal, Wupperthal, Clanwilliam and Lambert's Bay due to the flooding.



News24 visited Citrusdal on Tuesday and found it "completely shut down" and without access to humanitarian and electricity.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said their teams were on the ground in various flood-stricken areas across the province..



He said the organisation had assisted more than 40 flood areas along the N1, N2 and N7, but that much more humanitarian aid was still needed.



"We will be intensifying our aid along the West Coast as well," he added.



Sablay said roads were slowly starting to be opened for them to access areas where assistance was needed.



