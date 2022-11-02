WATCH | Chute a brick! Paragliders forced to land on Sea Point main road in adverse conditions

Two paragliders went slightly off course due to the famous Cape Town winds and landed on Sea Point Main road.

The paragliders are understood to be fine.

Their already tricky flight was spiced up with a burst of thunder and lightning.

Two paragliders landed on Sea Point's main road in Cape Town on Wednesday, after going slightly off course.

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said the tandem paraglider had landed on the pavement.

"There were no injuries, thankfully," she said.

Jowell said emergency services arrived to check up on the paragliders, but that they appeared to be unharmed.

Paragliding is a popular "bucket list" item in Cape Town, with sweeping views of the ocean, the seafront, and the city.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

However, for Wednesday's paragliders, it was spiced up with the rare rumbling of thunder and a few flashes of lightning to add to the excitement.



Heather Tager of the Sea Point Improvement District said the two had landed near the Crazy Store on Main Road.

She said, "We are very grateful that there are no injuries."

The incident was apparently caused by an unexpectedly strong wind, but an experienced paraglider at the toggles saved the day.