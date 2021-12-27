20m ago

WATCH | City of Cape Town to pay special tributes to Desmond Tutu in build-up to funeral

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • The City of Cape Town will be pulling out all the stops to pay homage to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
  • Tutu died at the age of 90 on Sunday. 
  • His funeral will be held on 1 January.

Over the next few days, leading up to the official funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the City of Cape Town will be pulling out all the stops to pay homage to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who played a pivotal role in ending apartheid. 

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Tutu's loss was felt very deeply.

"Lighting up the City Hall and Table Mountain will be a powerful image and a reminder to South Africans and to the world of this wonderful, remarkable man whose loss we feel very deeply," he said. 

On funeral arrangements, Hill-Lewis said the lead would be taken by the family, while his church and the City would support them logistically. 

"We as the City are doing what we can to pay tribute to his life," he said. 

The City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain
The City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain and City Hall in purple - the colour synonymous with The Arch.
News24 Marvin Charles, News24

On Sunday evening, Hill-Lewis oversaw the lighting up of the City Hall and Table Mountain, which was covered in a purple hue - a colour synonymous with Tutu. 

The mayor called Tutu the "greatest Capetonian".

"I can't think of anyone else who comes close to his greatness and moral courage and influence in changing the course of our South African trajectory," he said. 

The landmarks were lit up on Sunday at 20:00 and this will continue every night this week.

The City has also made condolence books available for residents to sign outside St George's Cathedral and at the Civic Centre. 

outside the St George's Cathedral today where Cap
outside the St George's Cathedral today where Capetonians went to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
News24 Bertram Malgas, News24
outside the St George's Cathedral today where Cap
outside the St George's Cathedral today where Capetonians went to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
News24 Bertram Malgas, News24

Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90. His funeral will be held on 1 January.

The Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation released a detailed plan on the arrangements leading up to the funeral on Sunday evening. 

outside the St George's Cathedral today where Cape
outside the St George's Cathedral today where Capetonians went to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
News24 Bertram Malgas, News24

"On behalf of the family of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, we express our most sincere appreciation to people and organisations across the country and the world for the outpouring of love, respect and condolences that followed the Arch's passing," the joint statement said. 

The trust and foundation said that, while arrangements for a week of mourning were still in being planned, many events for the coming week leading to the funeral in Cape Town had been confirmed.

"As additional plans are confirmed these details will be published either by ourselves or the organising institutions." the statement said.

Confirmed events
1. The bells of St George’s Cathedral will be rung daily for 10 minutes, starting at midday, from Monday to Friday. The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, asks all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu.2. On Wednesday, the Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches will hold a memorial service in the capital city (Details to be announced.)3. On Thursday evening, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an intimate evening with the friends of the Arch and Mrs Tutu (Details to be announced.)4. On Friday, Archbishop Tutu will lie in state in St George’s Cathedral.5. On Saturday, Archbishop Makgoba will lead the Archbishop’s funeral service, also at St George’s Cathedral.

