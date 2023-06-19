33m ago

Share

WATCH | City Power implements 'emergency shutdown' at Roodepoort substation following blaze

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fire broke out at the Ontdekkers substation on Sunday night.
A fire broke out at the Ontdekkers substation on Sunday night.
PHOTO: Supplied/ City Power

City Power has implemented an "emergency shutdown" at the Ontdekkers substation following a fire on Sunday night.

The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the shutdown would run from 10:00 to 14:00 on Monday to allow technicians to install 6.6KV busbars.

"The team is also preparing to replace the burnt transformer substation with a mini substation," Mangena said.

"During this time, water supply is likely to be affected and City Power has informed Joburg Water to ensure tankers are available."

Areas affected include Georginia, Discovery, Horison, Horison View, Ontdekkers Park, Honey Hills, Carenvale and Helderkruin.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the team is combing through to see what might have caused the fire," Mangena said.

"We are not sure how long it will take us to restore power, but one option is to replace the damaged chamber [substation] with a mini substation instead of rebuilding the whole structure.

"We are doing assessments this morning to see how much of the infrastructure and the cabling have been damaged in the fire to see what material is needed and how long it will take for us to restore electricity."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powergautengjohannesburgelectricityservice deliverypower outage
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 417 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 858 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
16% - 238 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

15 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.30
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.88
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
980.29
+0.1%
Palladium
1,402.16
-0.2%
Gold
1,952.62
-0.3%
Silver
23.99
-0.8%
Brent Crude
76.61
+1.2%
Top 40
72,627
-0.6%
All Share
78,067
-0.6%
Resource 10
68,424
-1.3%
Industrial 25
105,342
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,123
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

1h ago

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo