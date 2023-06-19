WATCH | City Power implements 'emergency shutdown' at Roodepoort substation following blaze

City Power has implemented an "emergency shutdown" at the Ontdekkers substation following a fire on Sunday night.

The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the shutdown would run from 10:00 to 14:00 on Monday to allow technicians to install 6.6KV busbars.

"The team is also preparing to replace the burnt transformer substation with a mini substation," Mangena said.

"During this time, water supply is likely to be affected and City Power has informed Joburg Water to ensure tankers are available."

Areas affected include Georginia, Discovery, Horison, Horison View, Ontdekkers Park, Honey Hills, Carenvale and Helderkruin.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the team is combing through to see what might have caused the fire," Mangena said.

Region C #RoodepoortSDC#OntdekkersSub



Operators are on site doing an emergency isolation. For now, it appears that the Transformer at the back of the station has burnt.



^DR pic.twitter.com/DvrM7Yu6T3 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 18, 2023

"We are not sure how long it will take us to restore power, but one option is to replace the damaged chamber [substation] with a mini substation instead of rebuilding the whole structure.



"We are doing assessments this morning to see how much of the infrastructure and the cabling have been damaged in the fire to see what material is needed and how long it will take for us to restore electricity."



