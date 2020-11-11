WATCH | Cop critically injured at KwaZulu-Natal accident scene where car rolled into river

A Durban police officer attending to an accident scene was critically injured when the driver of another car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a police vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, paramedics were attending to the officer.

READ | Horror KZN accident: Taxi became 'wedged between two trucks', says Mbalula

At around 06:00, paramedics and police officers attended to an accident scene on the M19 toward Pinetown after a driver lost control of a car.

The vehicle left the road, rolled down an embankment and came to a standstill in a fast-flowing river.

"In a video circulating on social media, the driver's legs can be seen protruding from the back [of the car].

"Rescuers made their way down to the vehicle and found that a [man] believed to be in his 30s had sustained moderate injuries. He was stabilised on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital."

McKenzie said the cause of the initial accident was not known.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.