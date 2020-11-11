1h ago

WATCH | Cop critically injured at KwaZulu-Natal accident scene where car rolled into river

Riaan Grobler
A Durban police officer attending to an accident scene was critically injured when the driver of another car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a police vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, paramedics were attending to the officer.

READ | Horror KZN accident: Taxi became 'wedged between two trucks', says Mbalula

At around 06:00, paramedics and police officers attended to an accident scene on the M19 toward Pinetown after a driver lost control of a car.

The vehicle left the road, rolled down an embankment and came to a standstill in a fast-flowing river.

"In a video circulating on social media, the driver's legs can be seen protruding from the back [of the car].

"Rescuers made their way down to the vehicle and found that a [man] believed to be in his 30s had sustained moderate injuries. He was stabilised on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital."

McKenzie said the cause of the initial accident was not known.

