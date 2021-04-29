WATCH | Cop, security guard injured in foiled Cape Town cash-in-transit heist

A police officer and a security guard were injured following a foiled cash heist in Macassar, Cape Town.

The suspects were tracked down to Kayamandi taxi rank in Stellenbosch.

Three suspects were arrested and five firearms, including three AK-47 rifles were seized by police.

A policeman and a security guard were wounded in a foiled cash-in-transit heist, which saw authorities chase the gang from the scene in Macassar and eventually arrest three would-be robbers in Stellenbosch.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said armed men attacked a cash van in Macassar on Thursday, wounding a security guard in the attempted robbery.

"Police reinforcements comprising of local police, tactical response team and air support responded immediately, foiling the robbery, but a chase and a shootout ensued creating multiple scenes between Macassar, Mfuleni and Stellenbosch in which a 39-year-old [police] sergeant was wounded," he said.

The suspects were tracked down to Kayamandi taxi rank in Stellenbosch, Naidoo said.

"Three suspects were arrested and five firearms including three AK-47 rifles as well as five vehicles were seized in Stellenbosch. Two of the vehicles were hijacked by the suspects as they fled the Macassar scene."

According to the Stellenbosch municipality, there were reports of shots fired in Dorp Street, where a fatality was reported.

Naidoo, however, said a body had been found in a vehicle in Mfuleni, but police had not yet been able to confirm whether this "formed part of the bigger scene as yet".

A section of the R44 though Stellenbosch was temporarily closed as the police's forensics team combed the scene.