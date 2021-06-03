WATCH | Cops probe allegation that woman was denied help at Atteridgeville police station

The complainant alleged she was turned away from Atteridgeville police station.

The woman said she was trying to open a harassment case on the weekend.

A video of officers refusing to help her has been circulating on social media.

Gauteng police are launching an internal investigation after a viral video showed police officers refusing to open a case for a woman on the weekend.



The video, filmed at the Atteridgeville police station in Pretoria, shows two police officers allegedly ignoring the woman as she tried to open a case.

In a social media post, Lethabo Nontuthuko Mabena said a bouncer harassed her at a "popular establishment". She had gone to report the incident, but police officers allegedly refused to help her open a case.

Mabena said a police officer told her he would not help her because the incident took place at a "drinking place" and that she was boring them.

"He further said he can't speak to me because he doesn't want to speak in English," she said.

A female police officer also declined to help her, Mabena alleged.

"A... woman didn't even [want to] hear what I had to say. They went on to have their coffee as usual; is this what our country has come to?"

Gauteng police are aware of the video, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

He added that an investigation would be launched into the matter.

"Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela directed that this matter be prioritised, firstly [to] find the complainant and [so she can] be assisted accordingly and secondly [for an] internal investigation to be instituted against all those members who were on duty," said Makhubele.

