58m ago

Share

WATCH | Cosatu members demand serious government action on crime

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons, Nkosikhona Duma and Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike on Thursday.
  • Together with its affiliates, Cosatu is demanding action against the state of the economy, load shedding, poor governance and the poor living standards of workers.
  • The union gave the government 14 days to respond to its demands. 

Cosatu and its affiliates embarked on a nationwide strike on Thursday. They are demanding that the government takes action against the state of the economy, load shedding, poor governance and the poor living standards of workers. 

In the Western Cape, about 500 Cosatu members marched from Hanover Street to the provincial legislature and then to Parliament where they handed over a memorandum of their grievances.

Workers want the government to take their concerns about violent crime on the Cape Flats, corruption, job losses, unemployment, and high interest rates and tariffs, seriously.

Cosatu's provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, said their memorandum outlined their disappointment in the government's failure to address these concerns.

"We want the provincial and national governments to hear us loud and clear on these matters. They must regard this strike as just a first warning of more mass action to follow, should our demands not be heeded," De Bruyn said.

"Our workers want to see changes being made," De Bruyn said, adding that for far too long workers had suffered at the hands of those in power.

ALSO READ | Inner Joburg a sea of red as Cosatu members march against economic ills, crime and corruption

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Baxolise Mali said they were calling on their workers to rise and fight, because all workers were affected by the state of the economy.

Community leader Michelle Pipers said high unemployment had contributed to crime increasing on the Cape Flats and in townships. 

"Where are the police deployed in the province to help reduce crime in this area? Our kids are dying at the hands of gangsters. Our children can't find jobs in this province and turn to a life of crime.

Cosatu marched from King Dinizulu park and ended at the eThekwini city hall on Thursday.
Cosatu in the Western Cape gathered in their numbers at Hanover Street.
ANC provincial executive committee Wesley Seal addressing the crowd outside the Legislature office.
Cosatu members came out in their numbers on Thursday.
Cosatu marched to the Legislature in Cape Town on Thursday.

"We need proper interventions from the government so that the working class can feel a sense of belonging in this province because right now it looks like our government only cares about rich people," said Pipers. Addressing unionists, ANC provincial executive committee member Wesley Seale lambasted Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, accusing him of being more worried about arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin if he visited South Africa than the plight of the people in the province.

"He wants to arrest Putin, but the gangsters are not arrested," said Seale. 

Our children can't even go buy pies in their area without being shot at. When it rains, year after year, our people are left to clean up the water in their homes and streets, and our people suffer from drain systems not working.

"But still, we are told this is the country's best run province. It's k*k praat [nonsense talk]. This government doesn't take community safety seriously," said Seale. 

Retail workers, Charmaine Sauls and Nandipha Albert, said they took a day's leave to join the fight against unemployment and the cost of living. 

"To buy bread has become a luxury. Many people in poor areas have to scrape together money to buy decent food for their families. Yet, government officials eat nice food, live in expensive areas, drive fancy cars and have no worries about electricity prices. But we, the working class, are suffering," said Albert. 

Sauls said load shedding was a major concern and must be addressed. 

"We leave the house, and its load shedding, we come back home, and there's no light. The cost of living is a pandemic in itself. Prices of everything have gone up, yet our salaries don't get increased. It's not right. We also want to have nice things in this life," Sauls said. 

Cosatu gave the government 14 days to respond to their demands or face "more protests".

Their demands included:  

  • Fix unemployment
  • Prevent crime and corruption
  • End gender-based violence 
  • Reduce interest rates
  • Solve the water and energy crises urgently.
  • Eliminate the gender pay gap in all workplaces. 

"Nationally, we want results from our demands. We understand government might not meet all our demands, but we are giving them 14 days to respond. Otherwise, we will be back here marching," said De Bruyn. 

In Gqeberha, a 200-strong crowd took to the streets, marching from Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton to the city hall in the CBD where a memorandum was handed over to Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk.

cape town
Cosatu members came out in their numbers on Thursday.
cosatu
Members addressing the crowd in Gqeberha.
cosatu
Cosatu national president, Zingiswa Losi, said some of the main issues they raised in the Memorandum is the high rate of unemployment, inequality and poverty.
cape town
Cosatu marched to the Legislature in Cape Town on Thursday.
march
The trade union’s provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, said they took to the streets because the government "was not doing enough” to fight crime

Cosatu national president, Zingiswa Losi, led the Gqeberha leg of the protests with scores of fed-up workers airing their concerns about crime, unemployment and rising inflation.

The main issues raised in the memorandum were the high rate of unemployment, inequality and poverty.

"Workers must be paid a living wage. They are working but they are poor. They can’t afford anything after receiving their salaries. Businesses must also comply with the Labour Relations Act in this country,” she said.

Losi added that they specifically chose Nelson Mandela Bay for the Eastern Cape leg of the march because it was the most politically unstable metro in the province.

READ | Cosatu march: 'Government has constantly failed,' says nursing union as it joins protest

She said she was "okay" with the turnout, given the current economic situation.

"Workers are demoralised by their circumstances but I’m happy that the issues we have been bringing forward as a federation has sparked a conversation within society,” Losi said.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Cosatu's march kicked off about an hour and a half later than anticipated.

Hundreds of workers gathered at King Dinuzulu Park in the Durban CBD just before midday. The union federation’s KZN secretary, Edwin Mkhize, said: "We are concerned about the cost of living, which has been persistently increasing, and this is having a negative impact on workers. They are struggling to pay for their home and vehicle loans."

He added that the union planned to revive its campaign against some employers' continued use of labour brokers.

"Many workers are complaining that a large chunk of their salaries goes to agents of labour brokers, and we believe this is unjust,” he said.

Cosatu’s march in KZN ended at the eThekwini city hall, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to representatives from government offices, state-owned enterprises and the business community. Most business activities in KZN proceeded as normal despite the Cosatu strike. However, Mkhize said the demonstrations would have an impact on various sectors of the economy. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cosatucape townwestern capecrime and courtsprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2194 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 6796 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.09
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
24.32
-1.9%
Rand - Euro
20.77
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.65
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.9%
Platinum
902.24
-1.5%
Palladium
1,243.55
-0.6%
Gold
1,910.06
-0.3%
Silver
22.70
-1.8%
Brent Crude
76.65
+0.5%
Top 40
68,813
-2.5%
All Share
74,113
-2.4%
Resource 10
60,169
-3.7%
Industrial 25
102,842
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,903
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

11h ago

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo