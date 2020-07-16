1h ago

WATCH | Covid-19 evictions: 'We're humans, not pigs'

Samuel Flans, Alfa Fiphaza and Abongile Njamela
  • When a naked Bulelani Qolani was dragged out of his Khayelitsha shack in June, it wasn't the first eviction residents like him experienced — and it won't be the last. But where must residents go? 
  • Eh!Woza went to the streets of Khayelitsha to interview Qolani and other residents who were evicted from their homes.
  • The City of Cape Town has suspended four of its law enforcement officers involved in pulling Qolani from his shack, pending an investigation into their conduct.
  • The City has appointed law firm Fairbridges Wertheim Becker Attorneys to investigate the incident.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in partnership with Eh!Woza. Sign up for Bhekisisa's newsletter. Visit Eh!Woza's website.

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in partners
