WATCH | Covid-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives at OR Tambo International Airport

Nicole McCain
South Africa's first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shared images of the arriving cargo plane on social media at 23:17 on Tuesday.

South Africa has received the first delivery of th
South Africa has received the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine tonight at the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng. (Elmond Jiyane, GCIS)

South Africa has received the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng. (Elmond Jiyane, GCIS)

South Africa has received the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng. (Elmond Jiyane, GCIS)

According to a statement released by the government on Tuesday, the consignment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to the vaccine centres in all provinces.

The vaccine has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, the statement stated.

"Government remains committed to saving lives and protecting livelihoods. All citizens are reminded that adhering to health protocols together with the vaccine remains our best defence against the virus," the statement read.

