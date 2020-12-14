WATCH | Crowd flouts Covid-19 rules at GoodLuck gig in Cape Town amid super-spreader fears

The band GoodLuck has come under fire for their performance at La Parada at Constantia Nek, Cape Town, where Covid-19 regulations were flouted.

The band has apologised for their part in the event, and said there was no compliance in the last three minutes of their final song.

The City of Cape Town says it is shocking that people continue to disregard regulations, despite a second wave of infections.

The City of Cape Town has condemned an event that took place at La Parada at Constantia Nek, Cape Town, where the band GoodLuck was performing, with patrons seemingly not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

In a video circulating on social media, a large crowd is seen not wearing masks or observing physical distancing while singer Juliet Harding was performing.

The band has since apologised for the event, which was organised by La Parada, adding that it had also decided to cancel its upcoming Get Lucky Summer concerts.

City of Cape Town Health MMC Zahid Badroodien told News24: "It is unacceptable and also shocking that people choose to continue to attend events where there is one too many people in attendance against the regulations that have been promulgated. The City sees this in an extremely serious light."

Badroodien said additional resources would be rolled out to enforce and clamp down on facilities that disregard regulations.

He added that environmental health practitioners would also be monitoring establishments where there were events.

READ | Covid-19: SA officially enters second wave



The band explained, however, that the event adhered to regulations for outdoor gatherings, and 155 seated tickets were sold. It added that patrons were screened and sanitised before entering and were also advised to wear their masks at all times, except for when they were eating and drinking, saying:

"We have been informed that customers were supposed to have stayed at the tables and not move around throughout the event. These rules were largely adhered to until the last three minutes... of our show where during this song everyone got very excited and started to jump around between the tables as seen in the video.

"We should have stopped the music and instructed everyone to go back to their tables, but we were right at the end of the show mid-song, but the moment got away from us. For this, we do sincerely apologise."

Cancellation

La Parada is a franchise owned by the Life and Brand group, which owns dozens of iconic restaurants across the country. A representative of the company reached by telephone on Monday, said the group would not be commenting on the incident at this stage.

Goodluck said it had been in contact with La Parada about the event, and that they had apologised for letting their guard down on security during that "short space of time" when there was no adherence to regulations.

READ | All Rage Festival events postponed 'until further notice'

The band said it would work to ensure that a similar incident did not occur in the future.

Photo: Supplied/GoodLuck

It added: "Live music has been an extremely challenging space to navigate over the last few months. We have tried our best to keep the live performance industry alive, while remaining committed to the safety of our fans and public.

Cancel

"With this in mind, we have decided to cancel our Get Lucky Summer concerts that were due to take place this December. We will be issuing an official announcement tomorrow on the process for ticket refunds."

The La Parada event is not the first possible super-spreader event to come under the spotlight.

All Rage festivals were recently postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak after Ballito Rage. Plett Rage was later cancelled.