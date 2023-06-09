WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

More than 200 South African firefighters and management officials have been deployed to the Canadian province of Alberta to combat the ravaging wildfires.

Their arrival in Canada this week hit all the right notes when they performed a traditional song and dance after landing at the Edmonton International Airport.

It’s the fifth deployment to Canada for the South African crew. They also sang and danced when they arrived in Edmonton to help battle the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016, the Edmonton City News reported.

More than 11 000 Canadians have already been evacuated from Quebec province, now the epicentre of the fire disaster, with another 4 000 expected to flee, AFP reported.



