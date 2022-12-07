07 Dec

add bookmark

WATCH | Defend Our Democracy 'worried' health institutions may become sites of looting, corruption

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Defend Our Democracy said health institutions could become sites of looting and corruption. 
  • The group held a picket outside the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday afternoon.  
  • The organisation said there was a need to root out corruption in Gauteng. 

A small group of people from civic organisation Defend Our Democracy, as well as other civil society representatives, held a picket outside the Gauteng provincial legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

The picket focused on corruption in health institutions.

The group said it was "angered" that the country's health institutions could become sites of looting and corruption.

Speaking to News24 at the picket, Neeshan Balton, of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said corruption in the country seemed to have been "normalised and gets accepted".

"What this demonstration is about is pointing to the need to root it [corruption] out, particularly from the health sector in Gauteng, where we have seen the most disastrous effect during Covid and at a time when you least expect it," he said.

The group sang and danced outside the legislature.

protests,defend our democracy
Defend Our Democracy held a protest outside the Gauteng legislator. (Alfonso Nqunjana/ News24)

They held placards, some of which read: "Act against corruption", "United in action against corruption", and "Justice for Babita Deokaran" (a Gauteng health whistleblower who was assassinated).

The demonstration took place during the anti-corruption and whistleblower week.  

A memorandum was handed over to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's office, which stated: "We express the concern that many feel about the debilitating public healthcare system, which is under severe strain.

"It both worries and angers us that our health institutions may be becoming sites of looting, corruption and state capture.

"The crime of stealing from the poor, the ill and the marginalised in order to live a lavish lifestyle is atrocious. It takes a certain kind of depravity to steal money meant for medicine, life support systems, for hospital beds, and for more doctors and nurses to ease the strain on those already overworked in public health facilities."

protests,defend our democracy
Defend Our Democracy held a protest outside the Gauteng legislator. (Alfonso Nqunjana/ News24)

News24 previously reported that Deokaran had tried to stop R100 million in "possibly fraudulent" payments, and had flagged other transactions valued at R850 million out of Tembisa Hospital. 

Three weeks before Deokaran was assassinated outside her home, she reported the anomalous spending to suspended provincial health department CFO Lerato Madyo and called for a forensic investigation.

In August, Madyo and the head of Tembisa Hospital, Ashley Mthunzi, were placed on precautionary suspension, with immediate effect.

The suspensions came as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) began probing suspicious payments, totalling R850 million, made by the hospital to various entities, many of them shell companies.

The organisation called for the Gauteng government to update the public about the SIU investigation into alleged corruption at the hospital.  

protests,defend our democracy
Defend Our Democracy held a protest outside the Gauteng legislator. (Alfonso Nqunjana/ News24)
protests,defend our democracy
Defend Our Democracy held a protest outside the Gauteng legislator. (Alfonso Nqunjana/ News24)

News24 reported that Lesufi said four businesspeople plundered the finances of Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

This was after Lesufi and MECs visited the hospital on Wednesday.

He said that, next week, he would release the preliminary SIU report on corruption at the hospital.

Defend our Democracy wants other hospitals to be investigated to ascertain if alleged looting is being employed elsewhere. 

The organisation also wants the government to suspend tenders of any business currently under investigation by the SIU.  

The organisation said that businesses and owners found to be complicit in corruption should also be blacklisted. 

It also wants public servants, who are found to be complicit in corruption, to be fired and for the Gauteng government to ensure they face criminal charges. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgprotestscorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
22% - 2422 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 3282 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 5257 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.21
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.97
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.06
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,782.06
-0.2%
Silver
22.58
-0.6%
Palladium
1,855.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,008.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
77.17
-2.8%
Top 40
67,863
0.0%
All Share
74,011
0.0%
Resource 10
73,204
0.0%
Industrial 25
90,783
0.0%
Financial 15
15,619
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K

07 Dec

Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo