1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Desmond Tutu gets a jab as Phase 2 vaccine rollout gets underway in Western Cape

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he is relieved that the vaccine rollout has finally arrived.
  • The Cape Town metro has identified seven vaccination sites for the first week of Phase 2 of the rollout.
  • Among those who received the vaccine on Monday was Archbishop Emiritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah. 

The Western Cape government breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout got under way at the Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Cape Town.

Premier Alan Winde said he was relieved that the day of the vaccine rollout had finally arrived.

"I began getting frustrated with the slow pace of the vaccine rollout, but the day has finally arrived. Over the last year, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken away so much from so many people across our Province. Many families in the Western Cape have had to mourn the death of someone they love," he said.

Winde said, while the road still seemed long, this was the first step.

Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu visits the Brooklyn Hospital Centre vaccination site on May 17. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

"I am confident that this is finally going to change. Today, hope is making a comeback. Of course, this is just one step, and there is still a long road ahead of us. But it is an important moment because we finally start a real fightback against Covid-19."

In the Cape Town metro, seven vaccination sites have been identified for Phase 2 vaccination sites in the first week.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Vaccination drive: Archbishop Desmond Tutu and wife Leah receive their shots

As part of the next phase of delivery to the Western Cape, the first allocation of 30 420 vaccines had been delivered and rolled out.

Phase 2 of the rollout explicitly targets people over the age of 60.

Among those who received the vaccine on Monday was Archbishop Emiritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah.

Tutu appeared to be in good spirits and managed a quick waved at the media before his jab.

He said that he and his wife had signed up to receive the vaccine a while back because they knew it would help save their loved ones.

"All my life, I have tried to do the right thing, and today, getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is definitely the right thing to do. That’s why Leah and I took this step, to do our part to start the national healing process so we can end this pandemic."

The Western Cape's plan is to focus on vaccinating people at old age homes during this week, and then bring more sites on board gradually. Most people who have registered should start getting the SMSes in the next two to three weeks, the department said.

The plan is to have 70 metro and 204 rural sites up and running soon, and complete vaccinations of those older than 60 by the end of June.

READ | Covid-19: Each jab will cost between R280 and R308

Provincial health department head Dr Keith Cloete said they were working hard to register as many over-60s as possible.

"The Department will work as fast as we can to enable good access to vaccination to all our citizens, starting with the most vulnerable. We urge all members of the community and partners to help us to register and vaccinate the elderly to protect them from severe illness ahead of the third wave of Covid-19."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
desmond tutualan windecape townwestern capecoronaviriushealth
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
18% - 1127 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
68% - 4284 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
14% - 855 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.10
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.94
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,867.14
+1.3%
Silver
28.22
+2.9%
Palladium
2,904.43
+0.3%
Platinum
1,244.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
68.71
+2.5%
Top 40
61,193
+1.0%
All Share
67,217
+0.9%
Resource 10
70,663
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,982
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,612
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo