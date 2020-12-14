55m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Despite second wave, hundreds seen crowding Durban beach without wearing masks

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Despite a second wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa, tourists were seen crowding the Durban beachfront on Monday.
  • Hundreds of people cavorted without masks or observing social distancing.
  • Both Kwazulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have looked at closing beaches and parks during the festive season.

Durban's beachfront is currently in the midst of its usual December holiday boom, despite the declaration of an official second wave of Covid-19 infections by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

News24 visited the Durban beachfront this week where hundreds of residents and tourists were found openly disregarding Covid-19 regulations. 

Authorities patrolling the beachfront, including Durban City officials, were seen casually driving past those who were not wearing masks or practising social distancing.

Adjacent to the North Beach pier and heading toward South Beach, huge crowds were observed enjoying the December recess period as usual with law enforcement, within a space of an hour, driving past three to four times without reprimanding anyone. 

Speaking to News24, car guard Russel Break, 26, said he had been working around the beachfront for about a year.

He said he did not fear getting coronavirus because those who tipped him always sanitised first. 

WATCH | Crowd flouts Covid-19 rules at GoodLuck gig in Cape Town amid super-spreader fears

"They just drop or throw the money in my hands. They sanitise first and they lay it in my hands. I'm not afraid of getting coronavirus because I am willing to protect [myself]."

The Kwazulu-Natal government resolved to shut down all beaches in the province, but Premier Sihle Zikalala later said the matter was under discussion with the national government and had not been resolved, the Witness reported.

This was due to a debate on whether or not the use of beaches should be permitted and only swimming prohibited.

Zikalala said the provincial government had opted to regulate beach use instead of closing beaches.

Zikalala’s spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, Ethekwini Metro, and KZN police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Addressing the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all Kwazulu-Natal beaches would be closed on 16, 25, 26 and 31 December as well as 1, 2 and 3 January 2021.

All beaches in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route would be closed from 16 December to 3 January 2021.

All other beaches in the Western Cape and Northern Cape remain open. However, these beachs and parks would only be open between 9am and 6pm.

Ramaphosa said the situation would be monitored daily by local authorities to ensure compliance with the regulations on gatherings and the prohibition of alcohol.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5332 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4890 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 1989 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.02
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.02
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.22)
Gold
1827.95
(-0.53)
Silver
23.90
(-0.11)
Platinum
1006.00
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2299.00
(-0.30)
All Share
59508.80
(+0.16)
Top 40
54520.69
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11920.44
(+1.44)
Industrial 25
79467.29
(-0.24)
Resource 10
56701.94
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo