WATCH | 'Devastating' fire breaks out at informal settlement in Cape Town

A fire broke out in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa, Cape Town, and is burning out of control.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire was reported shortly before 18:00.

He said 10 fire engines and seven water tankers had been deployed to the scene, as well as law enforcement agencies.

He added that an "unruly" crowd had formed.

The sub-council chairperson, Angus McKenzie, described the fire as "devastating", saying that several emergency services teams were on site.

McKenzie said the fire was spreading from home to home, with many residents fleeing with the possessions they could carry.

At the time of publication, it was unclear how many structures had been affected and how many people had been displaced. There had been no injuries or deaths.

The cause of the fire was also unclear.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.