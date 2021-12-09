24m ago

WATCH | Dramatic armed robbery at Sandton traffic intersection

Alex Mitchley
A video of a dramatic armed robbery at a traffic intersection in Sandton, Johannesburg is doing the rounds on social media.

In it, one person can be seen smashing the driver's side window of a white VW Polo at the intersection, while a second person grabs items from the passenger's side.

The person on the driver's side grabs something through the window and tries to open the back door.

Later, he leans though the broken window, unlocks the back door and grabs something from the back seat.

READ | Cash-in-transit gunmen look to kidnappings for high-value, low-risk payday - experts

The assailants run off and get into the getaway car on the opposite side of the road, before speeding off, skipping a red light along the way.

In the background, someone can he heard saying that the getaway car doesn't have registration pates.

The incident happened on Thursday and allegations are that the victim was rushed to hospital but died.

However, that information could not be independently verified.

Police have not yet responded to questions about the incident.

