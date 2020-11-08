39m ago

WATCH | Dramatic footage captures brazen jewellery heist in Durban

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a business robbery after a Durban jeweller was robbed on Sunday. 
  • The robbers are still at large.
  • An undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery was taken from the store.

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for a group of heavily armed criminals who robbed a jewellery store and made off with an undisclosed amount of money and jewellery. 

Police confirmed the brazen heist took place at Narandas Jewellers at the bustling Gateway Mall in Durban. 

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the business robbery occurred at 10:00 on Sunday.

"It is alleged that today at 10:00, a group of heavily armed men entered the jewellery store at a shopping mall and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.

"No shots were fired, and no injuries have been reported. A case of business robbery will be opened at Durban North police station for investigation," said Mbhele. 

Dramatic CCTV footage of the incident shows about eight men rushing inside the store and terrorising two women employees. Two gunmen can be seen holding a shopkeeper and a customer hostage, at gunpoint.

Other gang members can be seen taking all the jewellery from glass displays and putting it in bags.

In another CCTV video clip, another shop employee, who had been in the office at the back of the shop, can be seen attempting to prevent the robbers from entering the room.

One of the suspects managed to kick the door in and the staff member was held hostage as well.

Fragments of glass could be seen at the entrance of the shop, seemingly as a result of the robbers attempting to gain entry to the shop.

The robbers remain at large.  

