WATCH | Dramatic footage emerges of Nafiz Modack's arrest

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
  • Footage has emerged of Nafiz Modack's arrest in Century View a week ago.
  • In relation to the car chase, Modack faces charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and a charge of resisting arrest.
  • Modack, who faces a host of other charges, is due back in court, along with two co-accused, on Friday. 

Dramatic footage has emerged showing the arrest of alleged underworld figure and businessman, Nafiz Modack, in Cape Town a week ago.

At the time, the Hawks said a specially comprised team effected several arrests in Century View on Thursday, followed by further arrests the next morning.

This followed the case of the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth, as well as gang-related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in the Milnerton area.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that, when the team attempted to stop the suspects last Thursday, they accelerated and a vehicle missed one of the officers.

"A high speed chase ensued and the suspects were cornered at Sable road and arrested."


The footage shows a Toyota Hilux being cornered by two vehicles next to a construction site. Construction workers are seen running away after spotting the officers jump out, brandishing firearms and surrounding the vehicle.

The officers open the front doors and appear to place Modack, in the driver's seat, on the ground.

"During the arrest, two vehicles were searched. Inside the Mercedes with two occupants that was stopped, two unlicensed firearms were recovered. In the second vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with two occupants, an unlicensed firearm was recovered," said Mogale.

Modack faces charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and a charge of resisting arrest - related to the car chase captured in the footage.

He appeared in court this week, along with his co-accused Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan.

The three face charges of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, violation of the Electronic Communications Act and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. 

Modack and Morgan are also charged with the attempted murder of Booth, conspiracy to commit murder, and pinging (cellphone location tracking).

As an armoured vehicle took Modack away from the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, some of his supporters called out: "We love you, Nafiz!"

Modack is known for providing meals for impoverished families in some Cape Town suburbs.

An online petition currently circulating asks that he be released on bail.

The matter is expected back in court on Friday.

Additional reporting by Jenni Evans.

