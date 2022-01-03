WATCH | Drone footage shows extent of devastating fire that ripped through Parliament

Authorities have deployed drones to ascertain the extent of the damage to the Parliament buildings in Cape Town, while a fire continues to rage on the National Assembly roof.

The roof caught fire again on Monday afternoon after firefighters had managed to bring it under control.

The City's fire and rescue services teams said windy conditions may have caused embers to reignite.



Firefighters have been working for hours to dowse the new blaze. READ | Early signs suggest valuable historical artefacts survived Parliament fire The fire, which began on Sunday, has completely gutted the National Assembly, as well as four floors above old Parliament.



Government officials, however, said on Monday that the National Council of Province's Chamber Offices, the Parliamentary Library, and a museum were all spared from damage. Offices for the president, speaker and deputy speaker were also not affected.

It was reported that an area housing historical artefacts has also survived.

The government has assured that parliamentary work will not be impeded by the incident, and said the State of the Nation address will not be postponed.

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille said a preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to be handed over on Friday from authorities.