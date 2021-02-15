WATCH | Edward Zuma: 'They will have to kill us first before they arrest former president'

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Edward, says authorities will have to kill him and others before arresting Zuma.

He continues to claim his father is being vilified by a politicised judiciary.

He says his father has maintained that he will not help the Zondo Commission.

One of Jacob Zuma's sons says the authorities can try to arrest the former president, but they will have to "kill us" first.

"So Mr Zuma's decision [not to attend the Zondo Commission] – we support it. If they want to arrest Mr Zuma, they must go for the arrest of Mr Zuma, but the only thing we are saying is they will have to go through us. They will have to kill us first before they arrest Mr Zuma," Edward Zuma said on Monday.

He was speaking outside the Nkandla homestead, his father's home, where MKMVA members and a handful of community members marched in support of the former president.

READ | Zuma doubles down on decision to snub Zondo commission

Edward made the comments shortly after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced that the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will approach the Constitutional Court to seek an order that Zuma is in contempt of court.

Zondo added that, should the court find Zuma guilty, it should impose a prison sentence.

Edward doubled down when asked about his father's mood after Zondo's announcement.

"Unfortunately, or fortunately, I have not been able to interact with the former president, but I believe I will be interacting with him. I can reassure you that his mood is the same, that he is not going to entertain or cooperate any further with the commission."

READ | MKMVA goes to Nkandla to defend Zuma

He called Zondo a "confused person" and said his father was prepared to go to jail.

"So whatever decision they would want to take, he will be prepared to accept that decision - be that a decision of incarceration, arrest and so forth.

"…we are prepared for that because we have exhausted all avenues and clearly Mr Zuma feels, and we also feel that way, that the judiciary has been politicised in the country. It cannot take an independent decision and, on the basis of that, he [Jacob Zuma] is not prepared to cooperate until such issues are entertained."

Arrests

Hinting that he would not allow his father to be jailed, Zuma said he would be there if arrests were to be made.

"The battle that former president Zuma is fighting is not a family battle. It is not about his family, but it's about the principle. It's about the liberation of a black person. If the Constitutional Court, or whatever court, takes a decision to incarcerate Mr Zuma, so be it... we will be there when it happens."

He claimed, without providing evidence, that Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan somehow received different treatment.

"We're not saying Mr Zuma must be given a particular treatment as compared to others that I would mention, the likes of Pravin. You know that Pravin enjoys all the privileges and protection from the judiciary to the administration of this country as compared to Mr Zuma."

He was of the opinion that his father was setting a good example.

"We are not worried about the example [he is setting]. Actually, the example he is setting is a very good example because it tells the other generation that comes after him or us… that you must die for what you believe in.

"We have our beliefs as a liberation movement. If we believe in this, we must stick to it - whether it's wrong or right. It's upon the public to make that judgement on us."

Last year, the Zondo Commission laid a complaint with law enforcement agencies following Zuma's walkout during the inquiry, in defiance of a summons issued against him.

The secretary of the commission had also been instructed to lay a criminal complaint against Zuma for not appearing from 18 to 22 January 2021.