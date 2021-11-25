1h ago

WATCH | EFF causes ruckus during City of Cape Town council sitting

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • Chaos has erupted during the City of Cape Town council.
  • Members of the EFF disrupted the sitting, after their votes were recorded erroneously.
  • City councillors were voting on the adoption of the metro's Integrated Development Plan.

Chaos erupted during the City of Cape Town's council sitting on Thursday while councillors were busy voting on the adoption of the metro's five-year Integrated Development Plan (IDP), and law enforcement officers were called in to intervene.

EFF members were outraged when a miscommunication during the adoption of the city's IDP, led to a situation in which their votes were erroneously recorded as for, instead of against, the plan.

Law enforcement officers removed the party's chief whip, Banzi Dambuza, from the chamber, and Speaker Felicity Purchase was forced to adjourn the council sitting and convene a meeting with the chief whips of political parties in the council. 

Shortly before the chaos erupted, councillors were deliberating the adoption of a new term for the IDP, which guides and informs planning and development in the Cape Town metro over the next five years.

READ MORE | Old DA faces chopped from Cape Town mayoral committee

Only eight comments were received from the public during the public participation process. 

The EFF objected to the public participation process and to the adoption of the IDP. Its members disrupted proceedings by heckling, chanting and demanding that their votes be recorded properly.

Members blamed the speaker for the mistake said that she was " bullying"  them. 

The EFF was, from the onset, against the IDP, but when their votes were recorded as ones that were in favour of it, they became angry.

Opposition parties, including the ANC and the Democratic Independent party, objected to the adoption of the IDP. 

During the sitting, mayco member for corporate services, Therese Uys, tried to explain that once the IDP was adopted the public would be requested to give input on the drafting of the plan. 

The council meeting resumed shortly before 13:00.

More to follow.

