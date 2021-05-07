WATCH | EFF members force their way into Pretoria court ahead of trial over deadly WhatsApp clash

EFF members forced their way into the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Friday where a man accused of stabbing Thembinkosi Thabethe to death is applying for bail.



The court entrances were closed on Friday, which angered the EFF members who then started kicking the gates, before lifting them off its rails and entering the court premises.

There were no police officers at the court at the time.

It's alleged Thabethe was stabbed three times by Leon Coetzee following an argument about a message on a WhatsApp group.

Both men lived in the Green Acres Estate in Montana.



Coetzee, who is applying for bail, alleged he acted in self-defence.

The EFF members were at court to protest against Coetzee getting bail.

This is a developing story.

