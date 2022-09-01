1h ago

WATCH | EFF members sjambokked, party's flags burnt as violence breaks outside Kalafong Hospital

Iavan Pijoos
  • A clash between Operation Dudula and EFF supporters turned violent outside Kalafong Tertiary Hospital on Thursday.
  • Dudula members sjambokked EFF supporters and burnt the party's flags.
  • Police officers slapped and dragged a man on the ground within the hospital's premises.

Police used stun grenades to disperse Operation Dudula and EFF members who clashed outside Kalafong Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Thursday afternoon.

In one instance, police officers slapped and dragged a man on the ground on the hospital's premises, scolding him as they did so. 

The crowd had gathered outside the hospital where Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla was expected to conduct a site visit to assess the impact of the current sporadic protests on access to health services.

For the past two weeks, protesters stationed themselves outside the hospital's entrance, preventing foreigners from accessing the facility.

READ | Malema believes Mashatile would make 'better' ANC leader than Ramaphosa

It is alleged people were stopped and questioned on the basis of their complexion or the clothes they were wearing.

The violence broke out just after midday as everyone was waiting for Phaahla to arrive.

Dudula members had left earlier to get reinforcements.

On their return, they beat EFF supporters with sjamboks and sticks. Police had to use stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

EFF supporters then fled the scene, leaving behind their flags which Dudula members later burnt.

WATCH | Fist fight breaks out at Cope press briefing

Dudula members have been widely criticised for protesting against the treatment of undocumented migrants at the hospital.

Earlier, an argument had broken out between the two groups. EFF members had demanded that Dudula members leave the hospital.

"There is a court order; you are not supposed to be here; you must leave," an EFF supporter was heard shouting.

The previous day, the two groups exchanged blows outside the hospital.

The provincial health department obtained a court interdict on 26 August from the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria instructing Dudula members to stop preventing, threatening or denying patients and employees of Kalafong from accessing the hospital.

A copy of the order was posted on the notice boards outside the hospital on Thursday.

