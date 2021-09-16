56m ago

WATCH | Elections 2021: ANC drums up support in Bo-Kaap

  • Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has urged party members to go all out to get people to vote for the ANC.
  • Duarte made a brief stop in the Bo-Kaap on Thursday to drum up support for the ANC.
  • Political parties are out in full swing to win over the hearts of voters ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in November.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is drumming up support for the party in the Western Cape, wooing voters in the country’s oldest Muslim community. 

Duarte has been on a whirlwind two-day visit to the province, starting her campaigning in Khayelitsha, before moving to the Bo-Kaap on Thursday. She received a warm welcome from residents who wanted to know what the ANC had planned for their area. 

Engaging in discussions with locals, while flanked by the party's ward councillor candidate, Jackie Poking, and ANC MPL Khalid Sayed, Duarte urged residents to support the governing party, as the City of Cape Town's leadership was not taking residents interests seriously. 

READ | Elections 2021: Crumbling ANC has very little to offer, say analysts

Poking, a member the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, has been at the forefront of ongoing battles with the DA in the province over gentrification in the area.

Poking said she had decided to stand as ward councillor because residents were continuously complaining about dismal service delivery in the area. 

"I’ve seen first hand the treatment of residents, and I’ve decided to take a firm stand and run for ward councillor."

She said gentrification was ongoing in the area and that residents were fed-up with the DA. 

READ | Elections 2021: DA is determined to stop the IEC from reopening candidate registrations - Steenhuisen

The Bo-Kaap is a highly contested suburb in the Cape Town metro. The ANCs support in the suburb grew significantly during the national elections in 2019, going from 17.96% to 41.60%.

Duarte told residents that it was important for the ANC to garner support in the area to preserve the heritage and identity of the predominantly Muslim neighbourhood. 

"So we need to get into council, so we can hear the residents concerns and deliver services to them."

