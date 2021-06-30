WATCH | Emotional Zondo on Zuma attacks: 'It hasn't been easy... but I would do it again'

Raymond Zondo said the Constitutional Court's contempt ruling against Jacob Zuma "vindicates the rule of law in our country".

He spoke for the first time about Zuma's attacks on his integrity, saying it had been "difficult for myself and my family".

He also said his security may need to be beefed up.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hailed the Constitutional Court's contempt ruling against former president Jacob Zuma for making it clear that "unfounded allegations" cannot be thrown at the judiciary without consequence.

In its majority ruling, South Africa's highest court slammed Zuma for making multiple "scurrilous" and unsubstantiated corruption claims against itself and the judiciary – and found his allegations were an aggravating factor in his criminal contempt of its ruling that he appear before the State Capture Inquiry.

"The only appropriate sanction is a direct, unsuspended order of imprisonment," Acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled.

"The alternative is to effectively sentence the legitimacy of the judiciary to inevitable decay."

Zuma, who accused the Zondo Commission of being involved in a political plot against him, and likened the Constitutional Court to the apartheid government, will now need to report to the Nkandla police station to begin serving his 15-month contempt sentence in the next four days.

"With regard to the vociferous attacks that Mr Zuma directed at the judiciary, including myself, and the justices of the Constitutional Court, the Constitutional Court has spoken and has made it quite clear that, in our constitutional democracy, a situation cannot be allowed where all kinds of unfounded allegations can be thrown at the judiciary," a visibly emotional Zondo said on Wednesday.

"I have personally been subjected to various attacks by Mr Zuma. I have sought to continue to do my work, and to do my work without fear, favour or prejudice," he said, adding:

It's been difficult for myself and my family, but there's a job to be done and I accepted this job. It's a very important job to be done for the country and I must also say that, within the commission, the situation has been very difficult for many people within the commission with all of these attacks.

He continued: "So it hasn't only been me. Do I regret taking this job? Not at all. If I was asked to do it again, I would do it again. Our country needed that this job be done. Somebody had to do it. The chief justice asked me to do it. I had no hesitation in agreeing to do it. I knew that there could be all kinds of challenges, but it was fine. Someone had to do it, and I agreed to do it. I would do it again."

One of the biggest challenges Zondo faced during the commission's nearly three-year lifespan was Zuma's refusal to be accountable for conduct during his nine years in office.

Zuma refused to appear at the commission on any of the five days on which he was most recently subpoenaed, and failed to file any affidavits at the inquiry despite being ordered to do so by Zondo. He, instead, gave a long address to the commission, in which he claimed that all his legal difficulties were the consequence of a foreign intelligence and apartheid spy plot against him.

Zondo was at pains to stress that Zuma's refusal to answer to the incriminating evidence given against him by over 40 witnesses would not stop the commission from making findings in relation to this testimony.

"I am satisfied that, in the end, the commission will be able to make clear findings, based on the evidence that it has heard," he stated.

"All the affidavits of witnesses, who have implicated Mr Zuma, have been sent to him. He knows what those witnesses have said about him or against him. He has chosen to keep quiet and not deny or admit. So he has had a chance to challenge that evidence against him… So the commission will make its findings based on the numerous witnesses that it has heard."



Speaking about the Constitutional Court's contempt ruling against Zuma, Zondo stressed that it "reaffirms the principle that we are equal before the law" and "underlines the importance of accountability in our constitutional democracy".

We think it’s a very important judgment for our country. We have seen, once again, the judiciary stepping forward and doing what the Constitution expects it to do in our country.

Zondo said the now nearly R1 billion commission would hear the evidence of five to six implicated witnesses before hearing the testimony of President Cyril Ramaphosa, and then completing its oral evidence.

Those witnesses will not include the Gupta family, evidence leader Paul Pretorius said, because the family wanted to give video link evidence without subjecting themselves to "the legal regime of the inquiry".

Zondo also confirmed that the inquiry's investigators and legal staff had gone for months without being paid, but said he believed National Treasury and the Department of Justice would ensure that the commission – whose work had helped to recover over hundreds of millions of rands in looted state capture cash – had enough money to complete its work.

As yet, though, inquiry staff have still not been paid overtime for the months that they have spent working night shifts.