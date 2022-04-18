WATCH | eThekwini denies claims worker was caught 'stealing' donated goods

The eThekwini Municipality has denied claims one of its employees was stealing donated goods.



On Monday, the municipality refuted claims of video doing rounds on social media.

"We have become aware of a video claiming that one of our employees is stealing donated goods. We can confirm the driver was not stealing.

"She is one of our employees in the Community Participation Unit and is assigned to deliver donations to one of the townships.

“We can also confirm reports that some of the residents insist that their donated goods be delivered to areas of their choice.

"Typically, the places they dictate are not the most impacted. It is unfortunate that the employee in question has had her reputation tarnished. We call upon the public to desist from creating and spreading fake news," said the municipality.