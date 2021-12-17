WATCH | eThekwini municipality employee allegedly drives through Durban mall

1h ago

eThekwini municipality employee allegedly drives through Durban mall

The eThekwini Municipality has launched an investigation after a video circulating on social media allegedly shows a municipal worker driving through the Galleria Mall in Durban. 

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said it was aware of the video doing the rounds.

"An investigation with regards to this matter has commenced and we will be communicating the outcome of such an investigation. The City will at all times not hesitate [to take action] in the event the property belonging to the municipality is abused." 

READ MORE | eThekwini mayor Kaunda’s holiday caution

Mayisela added the municipality would never condone such behavior and would get to the bottom of the incident. 

In the videos posted on various social media platforms, a municipal worker is seen driving through the mall while blowing his horn at mall-goers.

While the worker was driving, mall-goers were following the vehicle. A mall security official assisted the worker to drive off the property.

It is understood the driver was searching for the parking lot exit booms and drove the vehicle to the top level of the mall.

The mall confirmed to News24 the incident took place.

"The relevant authorities as well as the municipality are dealing with the matter. The vehicle was impounded and the municipal worker was arrested when he exited the mall in the parkade," it said in a statement. 

