4m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the supermoon lighting up SA's sky

accreditation

The supermoon, which appears larger and brighter than other moons, reached its peak on Wednesday night.

While clouds may have obscured the moon for some South Africans, it would have brought welcome light for the many parts of the country being load shedded.

A supermoon refers to a full moon with 90% of its closest distance to earth.

The moon's distance from earth varies from 350 000km to more than 400 00km from earth.

It appears up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter.

The term "supermoon" has only been used in the past 40 years, but it received a slew of attention in late 2016 when three supermoons occurred in a row, according to space.com.

It said the supermoon of November 2016 was also the closest one in 69 years, although a closer one would rise in the 2030s. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
supermoon
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
13% - 490 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
74% - 2895 votes
SA was never ready
14% - 529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.93
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.03
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,733.51
+0.4%
Silver
19.20
+1.4%
Palladium
1,990.00
-2.1%
Platinum
855.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
99.49
-7.7%
Top 40
60,032
-1.6%
All Share
66,143
-1.5%
Resource 10
60,946
-0.8%
Industrial 25
81,448
-2.0%
Financial 15
14,612
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo