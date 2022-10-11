WATCH | Explosion at major substation leaves large parts of Durban without power

The eThekwini municipality says around 50% of the households in Durban are without power following an explosion at a major substation in Klaarwater on Tuesday evening.

Videos seen by News24 captured the startling explosion in the distance before surrounding areas were plunged into darkness.

Spokesperson Musawenkosi Mayisela said the municipality was investigating the cause of the "trip" at the substation, which was a crucial supply point to the city from Eskom.

??#PowerOutageUpdate ?? An explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation caused widespread power outage to about 50% of areas in #DurbanAreas in the Northern, Western and Southern regions of the City are still without power. — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) October 11, 2022

The municipality urged residents "not to panic" as technicians were attending to the scene.

In 2018 and 2019, the same substation experienced similar issues.

In the 2018 incident, a transformer caught alight at the 275-kilovolt substation, and the following year, suburbs of Chatsworth, Pinetown, and greater Queensburgh were left in the dark after the substation exploded.