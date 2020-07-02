WATCH | Explosion rocks Cape Town refinery, structure damaged

A massive explosion occurred at the Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town.

A visit to the scene revealed severe damage to one unit.

The resultant fire has been contained, according to the company.





Sirens wailed after a massive explosion at the Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town, shortly after 04:00 on Thursday.

Damage could be seen on one of the units closest to the Plattekloof side of the sprawling Milnerton plant, north of the city centre. The unit was partially collapsed and mangled.

"Astron Energy South Africa can confirm that an incident occurred at its Milnerton refinery at approximately 04:00 on 2 July 2020," a company statement read.

"Astron Energy immediately activated its emergency response procedures and notified the relevant authorities.



"The resultant fire has been contained and the plant is now stable. Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those onsite and further information will be provided as soon as we have confirmed the details."

A staff member would only confirm to News24 that there had been an explosion and did not know if anybody had been injured.



The refinery has undergone a massive expansion since its purchase by Astron.

This is a developing story.



