WATCH | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana land in Joburg after being repatriated from Tanzania

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Fugitives Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana have reportedly been repatriated to South Africa on a flight that landed on Thursday morning.

According to eNCA, they landed at Johannesburg's Lanseria airport at around 03:00 on a specially chartered flight and were transported to separate prisons in separate vehicles.

Bester was reportedly taken to the Kgosi Mampuru II C-Max Prison in Pretoria and Magudumana headed to Johannesburg Prison.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the couple had returned to South Africa.

The couple fled from South Africa in mid-March and were apprehended in Arusha, Tanzania, over the weekend.

ALSO READ | Parliament heard new details of Thabo Bester's escape, just as a CCTV technician was arrested

They went on the run after GroundUp broke the news of Bester's prison escape last month.

Initially, authorities believed he had died in a fire in May 2022 at the Mangaung maximum-security prison he was imprisoned in.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola are expected to brief the media on the situation on Thursday morning.


