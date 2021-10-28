WATCH | Factional battles have not hampered service delivery in eThekwini, ANC's top candidate claims

Factional battles have not affected service delivery in eThekwini, the ANC says.



This is according to Thabani Nyawose, ANC councillor candidate and number one on the party’s candidates list.

On Thursday, the ANC, IFP, DA, and EFF took part in a News24 Townhall debate on the eThekwini metro ahead of the municipal elections.

According to ANC councillor candidate and number one on the party’s candidates list, Thabani Nyawose, services have been rendered, houses have been built, roads have been built, and towns in and around Durban are cleaned daily.

On Thursday, Nyawose defended the ruling party during a News24 Townhall which focused on the eThekwini metro, ahead of the municipal elections on Monday.

"Although there are challenges in the ANC, that has not affected service delivery. We are sitting at 83.9% of people who have access to basic water, and we have people who are receiving free basic services. There are 80% of people who are considered poor getting free basic services. Divisions in the ANC have not stopped or affected the municipality in rendering services to our people," he insisted.

In July, former municipal manager Sipho Nzuza’s contract was terminated after he reached a settlement agreement with eThekwini Municipality.



Nzuza is currently out on bail after being accused of fraud and corruption relating to the irregular multimillion-rand Durban solid waste tender case, which also involves former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede.

Gumede and 20 others have been charged with 2 786 counts of fraud and corruption.



The group were charged for an irregular 2017 Durban solid waste tender that cost in excess of R430 million.

Nyawose said the ANC’s issues had nothing to do with service delivery.

"We have built houses. Even after the former mayor was recalled, we continued to build roads. If you go around the city, you will see that services are being rendered. The city is cleaned. The problem is that there are areas where cleaning services are rendered, but the very same citizens are not keeping their areas clean,” he said.



Nicole Graham, the DA's eThekwini caucus leader, quickly hit back at Nyawose, pointing out that he is a senior manager in the metro.

"The ANC has destroyed the city. In fact, Mr Nyawose is a senior official in the housing department. The reality is that service delivery has collapsed. The ANC has managed to stick their fingers into every line department and completely dismantled whatever good systems existed to their end. This municipality cannot account for 54% of the water it buys from Umgeni Water," she said.

Vusi Khoza, EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, said the ANC had been involved in power struggles, while not being concerned about the municipality.

"The DA being an opposition, they are useless at holding the ANC to account. Nyawose is an official and is supposed to be at work, but he is debating politicians. This is exactly the problem we have. This cadre deployment… he has been deployed there to collapse it," he said.

Nyawose denied the allegations and reiterated that he was on approved leave.

The IFP's eThekwini metro chairperson, Mdu Nkosi, said Nyawose was living in "another country" if he believed the city was clean.