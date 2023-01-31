3h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Fear trails mysterious escape and capture of tiger cub in Joburg

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Details about the roaming tiger in Johannesburg remains a mystery.
  • A private security company said the tiger was located, sedated and taken to the sanctuary, but the SPCA could not confirm this.
  • Meanwhile, petrified residents want assurances that the tiger has been captured and that it's safe to let their pets and children out.

The whereabouts of a young tiger spotted roaming in the residential area of Edenvale on the East Rand in Gauteng remains a mystery.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) could not confirm if the cub had been captured, despite a private security company stating so.

CCTV footage of the wild animal seen on the premises of an industrial and automotive supplies company surfaced early on Monday morning, prompting authorities to warn residents to be vigilant.

A few hours later, Gary Wilson from S.W.A.T SOS 24/7 said the tiger was located, sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safekeeping.

William Kandaya, an employee at Layne Industry where the CCTV footage was captured, was the first person to see the tiger roaming the streets when he went outside.

"It was jumping from one house to our premises. I went back inside and told my wife, who was in the kitchen, not to go out," he told News24.

"I went back into my room, peeked through the window, and saw it jump over to the other neighbour's house," Kandaya said.

The SPCA could not confirm if the tiger had been captured as they had not been there when it was found, and nobody had come forward to claim the animal.

READ | Man mauled by escaped tiger appoints top lawyer as he considers suing cat's owners

"Our inspectors came back to the scene where the tiger was spotted and, at this stage, we cannot confirm any more information on the whereabouts of the tiger as the team has not been able to spot the tiger themselves," said Edenvale SPCA manager Marita Acar.

She added: "We have not found the tiger, and nobody has come forth [to claim] ... the tiger, which makes it difficult to say if there is an owner and where the owner is. "

In a bid to find the owner, the SPCA and Gauteng police searched the premises of a veterinarian, who was believed to be the owner, but the search yielded no results. 

The vet, Dr Shabeer Bhoola, told News24: "I'm not the owner of the tiger. I am a vet and sometimes bring [tiger cubs] to the house to play with the kids, but the one in the video was not at my house…. I've had about two in the past six months come play with the kids, and they would come with my client."

The uncertainty of where the tiger might be has left many Edenvale residents on high alert as they fear for the safety of their pets and children. 

Candice Humphreys, who lives in the neighbourhood, said she kept her dogs indoors because she was unsure if it was safe to let them out.

"My dogs are clawing down the door, and we don't know if we can let them out yet. Everyone keeps saying [the tiger] has been caught, and then we are told that's rubbish, it has not been caught."

She expressed sympathy towards the tiger, but added: "We need to know if the tiger has been caught, we live nearby, and we want to let our animals out, and we want to know that we are safe."

The SPCA cautioned residents to be vigilant.

Just more than a week ago, an 8-year-old tiger, Sheba, escaped from its enclosure on a smallholding in the south of Johannesburg.

Sheba was eventually found and euthanised for the safety of the community of Walkers Fruit Farms.

Before being euthanised, Sheba attacked 39-year-old William Mokoena, landing him in hospital.

The tiger also attacked a pig and two dogs. Both dogs had to be put down due to the severity of their injuries.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburganimals
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 919 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 5065 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1087 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.43
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.51
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
1,004.50
-0.9%
Palladium
1,636.49
0.0%
Gold
1,913.96
-0.5%
Silver
23.43
-0.7%
Brent Crude
84.90
-2.1%
Top 40
74,344
0.0%
All Share
80,325
0.0%
Resource 10
77,934
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,701
0.0%
Financial 15
16,323
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race

30 Jan

Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

28 Jan

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

28 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo