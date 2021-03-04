1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'Fierce, fearless' veteran journalist Karima Brown laid to rest

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Veteran journalist Karima Brown was laid to rest in West Park Cemetery.
  • Her burial was sombre, with family, friends and colleagues in tears as her body was lowered to the grave. 
  • Brown died of Covid-19 complications. 

Family, friends and colleagues who gathered at the burial of veteran journalist Karima Brown at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday, openly displayed their raw emotions.

Brown, who hosted the programme The Fix on news channel, eNCA, died from Covid-19 complications after being in hospital for several days.

The journalist's final farewell was attended by her colleagues from various media publications.

Attendees could not hold back their tears as her body was lowered down into the grave. 

OBITUARY | Karima Brown: 'A fearless commitment to having necessary conversations'

Speaking at the burial, former government minister, Ronnie Kasrils said Brown's family should be proud of who she had become. The politician said while he was elderly and doctors recommended he kept away from gatherings such as funerals, he couldn't do so for Brown's burial. 

"How could one stay away from someone who I knew, not as much as many of you, but who I came to admire, respect, love, what Karima Brown stood for - justice for all for the people of our country. And if I use the word revolutionary, I am not attaching that to any particular institution," Kasrils said. 

Dipping banners

Kasrils said while he and Brown clashed at press briefings during the time he was Minister of Intelligence, they grew to become fond of each other. 

Executive Director of the Afro-Middle East Centre, Na'eem Jeenah, described Brown a "revolutionary and soldier", saying her fierceness went together with her love. 

Jeenah said Brown had a vision for the country and world, adding that she had now left without it being realised. He said the journalist would be remembered for her fierceness, love and determination. 

"A vision of a single South African nation which we still battle to try and realise, and right until the end, it was a vision she spoke of - a vision where there would be no theft and corruption - where there would be justice. She fought for that fiercely and with love," he said. 

Jeenah added that Brown had been a campaigner against those who were negligent in dealing with Covid-19 and disregarding protocols. 

He said: 

Perhaps it is ironic that someone who was so careful, so strong about this - that we have to dip our banners for someone who has fallen to this. But it is a lesson to us. If nothing else that we take from Karima's last year is that we need to be careful and not kill each other and ourselves with this virus because you don't have to do anything wrong, as in Karima's case to be infected and to be affected.

'We will miss her place at our table'

Speaking after the burial, Brown's brother, Zain Semaar said that because of Covid-19 regulations, the family was not mourning as it normally would. 

He said memorials would be planned, adding that Brown's home was also open for whoever wanted to see the family.

Speaking to News24, Semaar said he would miss his sister's infectious love and warmth. 

"We will miss her place at our table. We will miss our sister and mother because she was more than just a public figure; she was a beloved friend, comrade and sister to her family," the brother said as he struggled to hold back tears. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
karima browngautengjohannesburgcoronavirusmedia
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3749 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2548 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 3637 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.27
(-1.43)
ZAR/GBP
21.22
(-1.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(-0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(-0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.52)
Gold
1697.25
(-0.77)
Silver
25.31
(-2.64)
Platinum
1125.00
(-2.54)
Brent Crude
63.94
(+2.19)
Palladium
2346.00
(+0.32)
All Share
67743.54
(-0.85)
Top 40
62250.03
(-0.97)
Financial 15
12674.59
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
87893.58
(-1.99)
Resource 10
69284.70
(+0.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo