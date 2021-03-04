WATCH | 'Fierce, fearless' veteran journalist Karima Brown laid to rest

Veteran journalist Karima Brown was laid to rest in West Park Cemetery.

Her burial was sombre, with family, friends and colleagues in tears as her body was lowered to the grave.

Brown died of Covid-19 complications.

Family, friends and colleagues who gathered at the burial of veteran journalist Karima Brown at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday, openly displayed their raw emotions.

Brown, who hosted the programme The Fix on news channel, eNCA, died from Covid-19 complications after being in hospital for several days.

The journalist's final farewell was attended by her colleagues from various media publications.

Attendees could not hold back their tears as her body was lowered down into the grave.

Speaking at the burial, former government minister, Ronnie Kasrils said Brown's family should be proud of who she had become. The politician said while he was elderly and doctors recommended he kept away from gatherings such as funerals, he couldn't do so for Brown's burial.

"How could one stay away from someone who I knew, not as much as many of you, but who I came to admire, respect, love, what Karima Brown stood for - justice for all for the people of our country. And if I use the word revolutionary, I am not attaching that to any particular institution," Kasrils said.

Dipping banners

Kasrils said while he and Brown clashed at press briefings during the time he was Minister of Intelligence, they grew to become fond of each other.

Executive Director of the Afro-Middle East Centre, Na'eem Jeenah, described Brown a "revolutionary and soldier", saying her fierceness went together with her love.

Jeenah said Brown had a vision for the country and world, adding that she had now left without it being realised. He said the journalist would be remembered for her fierceness, love and determination.

"A vision of a single South African nation which we still battle to try and realise, and right until the end, it was a vision she spoke of - a vision where there would be no theft and corruption - where there would be justice. She fought for that fiercely and with love," he said.

Jeenah added that Brown had been a campaigner against those who were negligent in dealing with Covid-19 and disregarding protocols.

He said:

Perhaps it is ironic that someone who was so careful, so strong about this - that we have to dip our banners for someone who has fallen to this. But it is a lesson to us. If nothing else that we take from Karima's last year is that we need to be careful and not kill each other and ourselves with this virus because you don't have to do anything wrong, as in Karima's case to be infected and to be affected.

'We will miss her place at our table'

Speaking after the burial, Brown's brother, Zain Semaar said that because of Covid-19 regulations, the family was not mourning as it normally would.

He said memorials would be planned, adding that Brown's home was also open for whoever wanted to see the family.

Speaking to News24, Semaar said he would miss his sister's infectious love and warmth.

"We will miss her place at our table. We will miss our sister and mother because she was more than just a public figure; she was a beloved friend, comrade and sister to her family," the brother said as he struggled to hold back tears.

