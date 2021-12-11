WATCH | Fire alarm causes chaos at UK quarantine hotel, fed-up travellers from SA demand money back

A SA businesswoman and a former Johannesburg resident want their money back after paying to quarantine at a UK hotel.

Crowds of travellers huddled together in the hotel's parking lot after the fire alarm went off.

Some guests said they felt more like inmates due to the inedible food and treatment received.

Amid criticism over the costly 10-day quarantine process for red list travellers to the United Kingdom, a fire alarm incident at one hotel this week resulted in guests bundled together in the parking lot, with little sign of order or social distancing.

Since the UK reinstated the travel ban and quarantine period for fear of the Omicron variant, travellers have bemoaned the conditions they have been forced to endure, at their own cost no less.

The Omicron strain is perhaps spreading faster in England than in South Africa, with UK cases of the variant possibly topping 60 000 a day by Christmas.

So, when quarantining guests ended up in the parking lot together this week, many demanded to know what the point was and when they could expect a refund.

The fire alarm rang through the hotel corridors of the Sofitel Gatwick on Thursday morning.

According to the BBC, the chaotic evacuation was described as a "super-spreader event" by some quarantining travellers at the hotel.

One South African businesswoman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News24 that most guests were asleep when the alarm went off.

"There was no one to tell us what to do, so I put on some clothes, grabbed my laptop and passport and went downstairs. There were people already stepping outside when we were told to go back because someone accidentally set the alarm off," she said.

The businesswoman said:

After going back in, a huge security guard banged on our doors, telling us to evacuate, unless we wanted to die. It was chaotic when we descended into the exercise room. We had heard that Covid-19 broke out on the first floor, there was no proper social distancing and some people were becoming aggressive, so I went and stood at the back.

A former Johannesburg resident, who was returning to the UK with her young daughter after visiting family in South Africa, said they did not know what to do when the alarm went off.

Everyone on her floor tentatively opened their doors and there were no guards in the corridor.

"We made the decision to say we need to get out and started walking. We didn't know where the stairs were as we are ushered into the hotel in the late hours of the evening," she told News24.

They banged a glass panel next to the lift to draw the attention of the security guards in the reception below.

The guards apparently shrugged their shoulders and indicated guests should go back to their rooms.

"None of us listened to that. We started filing downstairs into the car park and there were hundreds of us out in the car park."

The mother said two staff members, who tried to do a roll-call with a megaphone, eventually abandoned the process.

"No one knew what was going on, including the security folk standing around. Eventually the fire brigade rocked up and a couple of police cars, and then the hotel started handing out towels and silver blankets. It was freezing cold and there were people with young kids and babies."

She said a woman appeared to have a panic attack and passed out on the floor, while security guards looked on. Eventually a policewoman tried to help the woman.

She sat on the floor in the foyer before everyone was "herded" back up the stairs to their rooms, without being told what had happened.

Another South African traveller at the hotel felt the reports about the fire were a bit exaggerated. She told News24 the hotel staffers suggested they stay indoors when the alarm went off.

She said:

I don't think the security had been briefed, to be fair, about a fire emergency. Anyway, we got to the stairs and walked down. There was no social distancing, but no one was really thinking about that. We were outside for about an hour, some people chatted in groups. We stuck to ourselves and did some brisk walking around the car park for exercise and to keep warm.

"Towels and space blankets were handed out to people who needed them and eventually we were allowed back inside."

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service told the BBC that firefighters responded to the fire alarm and found an evacuation already under way.

Firefighters discovered it was a false alarm and that there was no fire in the building.

The Department of Health was quoted as saying that it was "working with our security providers to ensure the role they play in evacuation, as set out within our standard operating procedures, is fully understood and adhered to".

"A lot of people just feel this whole hotel quarantine is null and void now. There is a complete lack of management," the mother told News24.

"The irony in this whole situation is Omicron is all over the world and, in the UK, the numbers are frightening. We should now be allowed to quarantine at home, especially after this whole fire debacle. We should be getting some kind of partial refund, but the reality is we would never ever get it.

"I cannot reiterate how you are basically treated like a prisoner."

The businesswoman shared these sentiments.

She told News24 she had to borrow money to order nutritious food from outside as the meals were sugary and starchy. Appeals to security guards for help or inquiries fell on deaf ears, she said.

"They are quite rude and aggressive. On the second day, we have to test ourselves and register the test ourselves. To do that, you need the hotel code...it is written on the box, but no one can read it. If I do not register the test, I could get fined. I spent all day waiting for security, I even stood by my door way waiting for people who pass by, so I could ask them. That is how bad it is, no one answers the phone here. It is very dehumanising, they have control over you, and are rude," she said.

"It is not healthy for people here. So I have to order out, which is more costs. I had to borrow money from people, so this is costing me more through no fault of my own. I want my money back."

The businesswoman said she would fight to get her money back from the UK government.

She has joined forces with law firm PGMBM, who are acting on behalf of an NHS worker, a pensioner and a gig economy worker, to challenge the British government's charges for hotel quarantine.

There has been no word on when or even whether the red list, and associated hotel quarantine, for travellers from South Africa will be dismantled.

