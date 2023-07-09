WATCH | Fire breaks out at Vodacom headquarters in Cape Town

Vodacom's Cape Town offices in Century City caught fire on Sunday.

The City's fire and rescue teams were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

City of Cape Town firefighters are attending to a blaze that broke out at the Vodacom Western Cape headquarters in Century City on Sunday.



Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the blaze at 11:00, and were told of solar panels alight on the roof of the building.

"Upon arrival of the first crew, additional resources were requested. Two hydraulic platforms were also dispatched. Firefighters had to be aware of the falling debris whilst working inside the building.

"This is a fluid situation and no injuries have been reported as yet," said Carelse.

Images and videos of the building on fire have flooded social media, with passers-by and motorists posting footage showing flames rising from the building as they passed.

The Vodacom offices are mere metres away from the popular Canal Walk shopping mall.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy told News24 that the fire at its regional headquarters appeared to be "under control".

"We can confirm that a fire at our offices in Century City is being attended to by fire services.

"We will investigate the cause of the fire and take appropriate action," Kennedy said.

Vodacom building in century city is in flames. Could be the solar panels that triggered it. Fire officials attending to the scene pic.twitter.com/Tom3TuNQF2 — ???? Lazar ™ (@kaseke_lazarus) July 9, 2023

He added that there weren't many people inside the building as it was a Sunday.

"Nonetheless, the building was evacuated, with no injuries that we are aware of at this stage," said Kennedy.

Police were approached for comment, which will be added once received.