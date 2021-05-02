32m ago

WATCH | Fire destroys warehouse in Joburg

Getrude Makhafola
  • A fire broke out at a warehouse in Fordsburg on Saturday.
  • Firefighters extinguished the blaze by Sunday morning. 
  • No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on Sunday damping down a warehouse in Johannesburg ravaged by fire to ensure it doesn't ignite and spread to residential flats nearby. 

Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the fire was extinguished, with four fire trucks stationed around the warehouse to prevent possible flare-ups.

"The warehouse was used by various businesses for storage; all that was inside has been destroyed. The whole building was engulfed by fire. There was an incident where a window at an adjacent flat broke because of extreme heat from the warehouse. No one was injured," Radebe said on Sunday.

READ | Cape Town fire: Residents start returning home, mop-up operations continue

The fire broke out on Saturday and spread rapidly through the night, engulfing several of the warehouse's floors. Residents nearby were up all night, fearing that the blaze could spread and destroy their properties.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined. 

