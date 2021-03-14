WATCH | Fire erupts at Joburg police pound yard

A fire broke out at the Aeroton police vehicle pound on Saturday night.

Gauteng police said only vehicles ready for destruction were damaged.

Employees' vehicles and stolen vehicles recovered by police were not affected.

A fire engulfed vehicles at the police pound in Aeroton in the south of Johannesburg.

The fire erupted on Saturday night, but didn't affect recovered stolen cars and state vehicles in the yard, Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said on Sunday.

"Police can confirm that last night (Saturday) 13 March an unknown number of cars caught fire in the SAPS Aeroton yard," he said.

He said the affected vehicles were parked and ready for destruction. "No employees' vehicles nor exhibit vehicles were affected. The value is unknown," he added.

An inquiry into the cause of the fire was opened for further investigation.



