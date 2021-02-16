WATCH | Firefighters battle blaze on Signal Hill in Cape Town

A fire has broken out on Signal Hill and firefighters are on the scene.

Videos of the fire show smoke billowing into the air on the slopes above Green Point as helicopters drop water to douse the flames.

Working on Fire confirmed on social media that a team and a helicopter had been dispatched to assist firefighting efforts, which have been hampered by windy conditions in the city.

??WC Fire Alert????Signal HillWOF_WC has dispatched the Newlands Team, a spotter and a Huey Chopper to assist the SANParks - Table Mountain National Park in suppression efforts of the fire as windy weather conditions rages in Cape Town.#SavingLives#ProtectingTheEnvironment pic.twitter.com/fOhfGB0o0N — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) February 16, 2021

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

