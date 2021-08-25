51m ago

WATCH | Firefighters battle massive factory fire in Durban

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • A massive fire at a resin factory in the south of Durban broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.
  • Firefighters, paramedics and SAPS were at the scene to battle the blaze.
  • According to the eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services, the fire is under control.

KwaZulu-Natal firefighters are battling a blaze that ignited at a chemical factory in Durban on Wednesday.

The fire at a resin factory in the south of Durban broke out during the early hours.

PICS | Chemical spill from Durban factory 'kills aquatic life', MPs say

According to the eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services, the fire at KZN Resin started at a chemical factory in Balfour Road in the Jacobs area.

"On arrival, [firefighters] found a three storey building alight. All additional resources were called to assist," Durban Fire's Paul Audie said in a statement.

Rescue Care paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said no injuries were reported.

Factory fire
Durban factory engulfed in fire.

"However, there was massive damage to the building," Jamieson explained.

Sections of Balfour and Chamberlain Roads have been closed due to the fire.

When asked for comment, the manufacturing company said they would release a statement in due course.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

