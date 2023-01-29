WATCH | Firefighters struggle to contain Bainskloof Pass blaze





Firefighters in the Cape Winelands District Municipality are still trying to extinguish a fire that broke out in Bainskloof Pass, near Wellington on Saturday.

The municipality said the fire broke out during the afternoon and is still out of control due to strong winds.

"There are 10 firefighting vehicles with 23 firefighters assisted by two contracted ground teams from NCC, on the scene, bringing the total to 43 crew members," said spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto.

Aerial resources have also been deployed, to try and extinguish the fire.



