WATCH | Five appear for mob justice attack where man was burnt alive

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Lisalee Solomons
  • Five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's court on Monday.
  • The suspects face charges of murder, aggravated robbery, and malicious damage to property. 
  • The family of Mafalala described the attack as racially motivated. 

Emotions ran high both outside and inside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday, where Parkwood residents protested outside court in support of the family of murdered e-hailing driver, Abongile Mafalala who was killed last Tuesday in a brutal vigilante attack in the suburb.

Five men, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Newt, Ashwin Tifflon, Carlton Williams, and Bradley Murphy entered the dock on Monday to face charges of murder, aggravated robbery and malicious damage to property.  

Mafalala, 30, was robbed, beaten and then set alight after being dragged from his Toyota Avanza by local residents who accused him of kidnapping children in the area.

The deceased was in the suburb on the day, after accepting a ride request from a client in Parkwood.

WATCH | Woman loses 'love of her life' in Cape Town mob attack

Video footage of the vigilante attack spread like wildfire on social media, after the attack was caught on camera.

Social media posts claimed that Mafalala was in the area to allegedly kidnap children, but neither police nor the community policing forum (CPF) could confirm reports of a kidnapping on the day, and rubbished the claims.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 06: About 50 women
People protest outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court during the appearance of people accused of killing Abongile Mafalala.

The suspects were arrested just a few days after the attack.

On Monday a group of locals armed with posters which read, "No bail", "Justice for Abongile", "Stop racism we are all equal", and, "We demand Justice for Abongile", gathered outside court to show their support to the e-hailing taxi driver's family.

Mafalala's family who attended court proceedings described the attack as racially driven. 

Inside court, proceedings got off to a rocky start, when the magistrate allowed the media to take photographs inside the courtroom.

A handful of residents seated inside the courtroom however raised concerns about their photos being taken, claiming it could compromise their safety. 

"We are here to protect our children and lives," one woman remarked as the group turned rowdy.

Police officers inside the courtroom threatened to confiscate cellphones if anyone taking photos were unable to produce a press card or letter granting permission.

The gallery eventually settled down once the charges were read out in court. 

The State alleges that Leeman and Newt were the first to approach Mafalala, accusing him of allegedly kidnapping children in the area.

They then assaulted him with spades, poles and rocks and set a pit bull on Mafalala.

It is also alleged that the suspects also robbed Mafalala of all his belongings before scores of residents joined the attack. The State plans to oppose bail and told the court that it considers the crime as a serious matter, as there was video footage showing the death of Mafalala.

The matter has been postponed to the following Monday for bail information and further instructions from the director of public prosecution.

