WATCH | Flood-hit Cederberg seeks local state of disaster, area cut off from rest of province

The flood-ravaged Cederberg Municipality wants a local state of disaster to be declared in the area.

Roads and bridges were washed away, making the area inaccessible.

Hundreds of people have had to be evacuated.

The Cederberg Municipality wants the flood-hit West Coast area to be declared a local disaster after flooding this week cut it off from the rest of the province.

Municipal manager Gerrit Matthyse said processes for the disaster declaration were under way.

"We still need to quantify the total loss of the floods and the only way is to declare the area a disaster so that we can get national government to provide funding to assist us," he added.

He estimated that the damage caused they the flooding ran into millions.

The Cederberg council will meet on Friday to resolve that the area be declared a local disaster area after which the resolution will be forwarded to the West Coast District Municipality and Western Cape disaster centres.

"They shall then proceed with their assessment processes in order to approve or gazette accordingly. Once this is approved, we are hopeful of disaster funding to follow," Matthyse added.

Commenting on the infrastructure damage, the municipal manager said:

We need to build proper bridges in the area. It is a wasteful expenditure to every time repair the bridges after weather causes damage to these infrastructures. We can't promote economic growth if there is no infrastructure in place because then people won't invest.

He added that the municipality warned many residents to leave their homes because the floods would come "but they choose not to listen, unfortunately".

More than 400 residents had to be evacuated from informal settlements in Citrusdal, Wupperthal, Clanwilliam and Lambert's Bay.

News24 visited Citrusdal on Tuesday and found it "completely shut down" with no access to humanitarian aid, electricity or roads.

Roads were muddy and bridges were broken.

Scores of law enforcement officials stood guard at the entrance to the town and turned motorists away.

In one of the local informal settlements, Riverview, hundreds of residents left their home with just a few of their belongings.

One resident, Tholoana Monate, said she was very scared to leave her home unattended.

"I ran out of my home in the middle of the night barefoot, trying to escape the flood. I had to run for my life," she said.

The 27-year-old farmworker said she could not save most of her belongings because they were washed away.

"My shoes; one was left behind and the other was swept away. I was more concerned about the other residents and what their places looked like ..." Monate added.

When the rain subsided on Monday, she took a chance and walked to her home to check on it.

"It's very dirty and it stinks. All the dirt from the outside flowed into the house. There is mud and grass everywhere and the water levels in the house are still very high," Monate said.

Sydney Nbqhelwa, 51, left Cape Town three months ago to find work opportunities there. "I always see these floods on TV but never thought I'd experience it myself. It is not nice to experience this," Nbqhelwa said. "The water was flowing through every opening in the house," he added.

Staying in a community hall was a "big adjustment" for him.

"I'm not used to staying like this with other people. This whole situation is confusing, but we have to try and accept it and get used to it," Nbqhelwa added.

"There are times I wish I could've been back home in the Eastern Cape if I knew this flooding would be this bad, but the finances are the main problem [which was] why I came to this side," said Nbqhelwa.

Nkosilathi Mkonjwa and Siyanda Ramakeoane said job uncertainty was another headache for them.

"We work on a farm, and if we don't work, then we don't get paid. It's been seven days without working due to the rains, and I am worried," Mkonjwa added.

He keeps his phone close by in the hope that his boss will call to tell him to come back to work.

He added:

I need the money. The farms are closed now because of the weather, and now I'm stuck here in the community hall waiting and praying that the weather goes back to normal.

Ramakeoane was concerned about when she will be allowed to return home.

"I moved from Khayelitsha for a better life this side, but it seems all my problems have followed me here," she sighs.

She is grateful for the humanitarian aid she has received at the temporary shelter.

"I'm so grateful for the meals we get here and that we are warmly sheltered from the cold. I hope that when we return home, we will have electricity," she added.

Eskom spokesperson Kyle Cooksen said the Citrusdal Eskom line tripped again on Tuesday morning.

"Teams were dispatched to the line fault but couldn't access the fault due to the flooded area. They will assess on Wednesday again."

The municipality said assessments of the flood damage on municipal infrastructure, the town and farming sector were under way.