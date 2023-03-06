WATCH | Flooding in Oudtshoorn after heavy rains lash greater Garden Route

Parts of the greater Garden Route area received heavy rainfall.

The rain led to flooding in the Klein Karoo towns of Oudtshoorn and Calitzdorp.

Some road closures were still in place on Monday morning.

Parts of the greater Garden Route area have experienced flooding after heavy rainfall on Sunday.



The areas included parts of Oudtshoorn, where 52mm of rainfall was recorded between Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rain and rising rivers resulted in the closure of Meiringspoort. The road was still closed on Monday morning as teams started to assess the damage and clean up.

A road closure is also in place at Rooiheuwel Road due to an overflowing low-water bridge.

"The river is flowing extremely strongly, and the public is being urged to please not to travel that route," the Oudtshoorn municipality said in a statement.

On Sunday, the municipality said its control room was "flooded with phone calls due to the current flood crisis caused by the heavy rains".

In addition, Calitzdorp Hot Springs closed after "severe flooding". The main building and Roman bath area have been affected, as well as the camping area and some of the resort roads.

According to South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Khanyisa Makubalo, other parts of the Garden Route recorded significant rainfall.

Stilbaai saw 79mm of rain, George received 57mm, and Riversdale recorded 56mm of rain.

Colin Denier, head of the Western Cape's disaster management service, said no other flooding incidents were reported.

Makubalo said the weather was expected to clear up on Monday afternoon.



