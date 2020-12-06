1h ago

WATCH | Ford Ranger stolen in Sandton discovered under piles of brooms on truck at Mozambique border

Mpho Raborife
  • The bakkie was discovered to have been stolen at a garage in Sandton, Gauteng, and was given a false registration number
  • It was discovered after the tracking company activated the tracker and conducted a search, leading to its location
  • The bakkie was loaded onto the truck and covered in piles of traditional brooms

A stolen bakkie was discovered on board a truck, hidden under piles of traditional brooms, at the Lembombo port of entry, attempting to enter Mozambique, say Mpumalanga police.

The car was discovered on Saturday afternoon by border police, said spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

"According to reports, the police at the border were busy with their duties when they noticed a suspicious white... truck with a Mozambican registration number plate fully loaded with traditional brooms.

“The members became concerned and were convinced that there might be something sinister about the truck. The driver was not available and members got information that he had gone to SARS offices to complete certain documents required when crossing the border with goods.

"Members then went to look for him at the SARS offices, but they could not find him and they began searching the truck. Whilst removing the traditional brooms, they (police) discovered a white Ford Ranger with false registration number plate. Upon further probe, police found that the vehicle was reported stolen at a garage in Sandton, Gauteng, on 30 November 2020.”

Mdhluli said a manhunt had been launched for the suspect.

The car was discovered when a tracking company activated the vehicle’s tracker on their system and picked up a signal which led to its location.

A video of the car’s discovery has since gone viral on several social media platforms.

