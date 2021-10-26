WATCH | Four cops in dock after Cape Town women assaulted, shot at after turning down their advances

Four members of the police’s National Intervention Unit have been released after being arrested for assaulting a group of women in Leiden, Delft.

The officers allegedly attacked and opened fire on them after they declined the uniformed members' advances.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Four officers who are alleged to have attacked a group of Cape Town women who apparently turned down their advances, have been released on a warning after being arrested for common and grievous assault.

Rubber bullets were fired, hitting one of the women in the stomach.

The incident, which took place in Leiden, Delft, on 25 September, was captured on CCTV footage.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Grace Langa said the officers, who are members of the National Intervention Unit based in Pretoria, had driven past a group of friends, who they greeted.

One had apparently asked the women if they wanted to take a ride with them and after the friends declined and questioned why they had stopped, the officers got out of the white unmarked vehicle.

Footage shows four women running, and then a uniformed officer grabs one of them as she cowers before pulling free.

A second officer fires at two of the women as they try to run away. One of them falls and the officer and another colleague appear to pick up something from the ground.

Instructing

The first officer then appears to dismiss the women, pointing to a door and seemingly instructing them to go inside. The four comply.

Langa said the woman who had been hit by the rubber bullet was "okay".

"Fortunately, it was not a deep wound. We are thankful for her life."

The incident had happened ahead of the curfew, she said, and the women had been sitting outside "having their own time there as friends".

Western Cape police referred queries to IPID.

The four officers - Sergeant Ntuthuko Dladla, Constable Francious Monyai as well as warrant officers James Mokitle and Setlole Motabogi - appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of assault and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. They were released on a warning while the matter was postponed to 16 February 2022.