WATCH | Four KZN cops attacked in 48 hours, one dead, another critical

Four KwaZulu-Natal police officers were attacked in just 48 hours, with one officer losing his life.

In one of the incidents, a police officer shot and killed an assailant who attempted to rob him.

In a separate incident, an officer who tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle on Monday in Durban was in a critical condition after being shot twice.

In the most recent incident in Durban on Monday, one of two police officers who attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle, was shot twice and rushed to hospital where he is currently in intensive care.

"The police officer was wounded on the leg and arm. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. An unlicensed firearm was recovered by police," police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe said.

The officers, who are stationed at the Sydenham SAPS were on patrols around 10:45 on Monday when they saw a white bakkie with three men in it that was blocking Locksley Road.

A police source claimed, "... the vehicle moved away, but as it did, one of the officers felt that the men were stealing the vehicle", and that police should intercept it.

The officers managed to stop the suspects in the bakkie.

"Once police alighted the vehicle, they were shot at. The officers returned fire. The suspects left the bakkie and fled," the source said.

One of the officers sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and another on his thigh leaving him in critical care in ICU.

Police recovered a pistol and ammunition together with 20 cartridges.

Mathe said charges of attempted murder were opened at Sydenham SAPS for investigation.

In the other incidents on Sunday, a police officer was killed after a shooting incident in Greytown, in the central part of the province.

Mathe said two officers were driving from Greytown to Tugela Ferry when they stopped alongside the road.

"An unknown motor vehicle stopped beside the state vehicle and shot both members. Both members managed to drive to a nearby hospital for medical care. Sadly, one of them succumbed to their injuries and the other is still receiving medical care."

She said the motive for the incident is unknown with a case of murder and attempted murder being investigated.

Also on Sunday in Greytown, a cop who was walking alongside the railway line was accosted by two unknown suspects. One of the men demanded cash and cellphones.

"The member surrendered his possessions and thereafter managed to draw his firearm where he shot one of the male suspects. The other male suspect shot the member in the leg and managed to get away."

Mathe said the other suspect succumbed to his injuries on scene and was found in possession of the officers' stolen items.

"Two firearms were found next to the body of the deceased suspect. A case of attempted murder, inquest and armed robbery have been registered."